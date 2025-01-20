Businesses in Powys are being encouraged to apply for a rate relief scheme.
The Business Rates Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief scheme for financial year 2024/25, which is administered by Powys County Council, has seen 920 businesses in the county receive the 40% relief which has reduced their business rate bills by £2.8m.
However, with £150,000 remaining in the scheme, it is estimated that around 100 businesses are yet to apply.
Now the council is urging remaining eligible businesses to apply for the rate relief for this financial year.
The scheme will apply to all eligible ratepayers with a relief cap for all business properties up to a maximum of £110,000.
The rate relief scheme is available until 31 March.