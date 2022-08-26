Financial advisers raise £1,000 for charity
Independent financial advisers from mid Wales company Rees Astley have raised £1,045 to support the work of mental health charity Mind by holding a client golf day and prize raffle.
A dozen teams took part in the event at Llanymynech Golf Club where the winners were a team comprising Martin Hardy, Rhydian Wilson, Kevin Powell and Gary Roberts.
They received vouchers to spent at the golf club.
The money was raised for Mind through a raffle and donations from the teams, with the main prize being tickets for an international rugby match between Wales and Australia and accommodation in Cardiff.
Alun Hughes, a director of Rees Astley, which has offices in Newtown, Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, said the money raised for Mind will be spent locally, where there is increasing demand for mental health services following the Covid-19 pandemic and current cost of living crisis.
“I think a lot of people in rural communities are struggling following the pandemic lockdowns and rising cost of living,” he said.
“Inflation is making it financially tough for many families.
“We are pleased to give something back to the communities that we serve and I am delighted that the money we have donated will be spent to provide mental health support.”
