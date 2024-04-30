A fund to support food and drink festivals and events across Wales has opened for applications.
The small grant scheme supports festivals and events to add value to the industry in Wales whilst improving visitor access to and awareness of Welsh food and drink.
The fund will help address the key actions of the Welsh Government’s ‘Vision for the Food & Drink Industry’.
It also aims to encourage collaboration and co-operation between Welsh hospitality and food and drink businesses to source more local food and drink, and to increase the prevalence of Welsh food and drink on menus and retail offering.
The grant scheme will open for applications between 1 May and 7 June for interested organisations who wish to participate and can demonstrate their project/event delivers on the defined scheme outcomes between 1 May 2024 and 31 March 2025.
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies, said: “This fund will provide support for food festivals and events which have innovative ideas on the promotion of Welsh food and drink.
“The aim of the scheme is to generate greater connections between food festivals and events with agriculture, food processing, tourism destinations and the food service sector.”