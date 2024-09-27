TOURISM leaders have raised concerns over the disappearance of a dedicated ministerial role for the industry.
The Wales Tourism Alliance, together with the Chairs of Welsh Government’s own Regional Tourism Fora wrote to Eluned Morgan when it was unclear what had happened to the express reference to a tourism Minister or Deputy Minister as in the past.
The letter was also signed by Wales’s main independent destination management and marketing organisations; Visit Mid Wales and Visit North Wales.
Representatives of the primary sectors within the industry also added their signatures to the letter.
Suzy Davies, Chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance said: “It’s a shame we have to make this case yet again. Unlike other nations of the UK, responsibility for tourism as an industry - it’s not just promotion - is retained within Welsh Government. It’s not an arms length body with the ability to make its own partnerships to raise money, or with a route to change leadership without a Senedd election.
“As a result it needs a Minister who has the time and focus to lead, find resources, accept accountability and champion the industry at Cabinet level.
“In the meantime, we welcome Rebecca Evans to her role as Cabinet Secretary for the Economy.”