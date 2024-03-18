Julie Grabham, of Parc-y-rhos-based JG HR Solutions, was given a special award on the night for her JGHR pledge initiative which encourages businesses of any size in the UK to commit to offering paid time off for female employees for routine breast screenings. Julie created the pledge after being diagnosed herself with grade two breast cancer in November 2022. Since its launch, the initiative has seen more than 50 businesses sign up to show their commitment to offering this to female employees.