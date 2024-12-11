BETHANIA-based company Tŷ Nant is continuing to grow with the recent acquisition of two water companies.
The Welsh luxury brand has announced the acquisition of Fonthill Water and Decantae Mineral Water from the U.S.-based Primo Water Corporation.
Primo Water, a giant in North America's beverage industry with a multi-billion dollar market cap and an EBITDA of $500 million in 2023, underscores the scale and significance of these acquisitions for Tŷ Nant, aiming to elevate its status as one of the UK's leading premium water brands.
This follows closely on the heels of acquiring the premium Welsh water and mixer brand, Llanllyr Source in late 2023.
In a market increasingly driven by consumer demand for quality and sustainability, Tŷ Nant has not only excelled but has also been recognised as the UK's fastest-growing bottled water company in the Alantra Fast 50 this year, and ranked as the overall 4th fastest growing food and beverage company in the UK.
This recognition is particularly impressive given that Tŷ Nant, which began life in 1976, is already profitable, securing the highest average price per litre among all British mineral and spring water brands, thus marrying exceptional growth with a sustainable and profitable business model.
Decantae Mineral Water, known for its pristine quality sourced from the foothills of Snowdonia.
The acquisition of Decantae brings new packaging innovations to Tŷ Nant's line-up, including cuplets for travel retail and healthcare, complementing its existing glass and PET bottles.
Fonthill Spring Water, with its origins in the historic Fonthill Bishop Estate in Wiltshire owned by Lord Margadale, is celebrated for its naturally filtered, high-quality spring water. This acquisition not only broadens Tỳ Nant's geographical footprint but also enhances its product range with another iconic British water source and introduces Tŷ Nant to the water cooler market, targeting commercial, educational, and healthcare sectors with its 15L bottles.
Raminder Sidhu, Chairman of Tŷ Nant, said: "We are poised for an exciting year continuing the tremendous growth we have experienced for the last four years.
“We will continue to innovate across our portfolio.
“We're introducing aluminium bottles and cans as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional packaging and refreshing the 'contemporary classical' look for Llanllyr Source.
“Moreover, we're set to launch new flavours from our award-winning Kings Hill small batch gin distillery in the Pentland Hills, Edinburgh and we are expanding into 10 new export markets.”