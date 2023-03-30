A MACHYNLLETH chef has spoken of his pride after being accepted into an exclusive culinary club.
Head chef of the Wynnstay Hotel, Gareth Johns, has been accepted into the Disciples of Escoffier, a very prestigious Chef’s Association. Gareth is one of only 125 UK members.
He was inaugurated during a dinner on the 20 March – at The Waldorf Hotel, London.
He said: “I’m very proud to have been accepted, it’s a serious recognition.
“It was a truly a splendid night and I am honoured and humbled to be so recognised by my peers.
“I now join fellow famous names including Michel Escoffier (the great grandson of Master Chef Auguste Escoffier), culinary legend Anton Mosimann, Chef Patron of The Art School in Liverpool Paul Askew, Monica Galetti of Mere London and of course Masterchef, and Murray Chapman who was sadly absent but also inducted.”
The Disciples d’Auguste Escoffier were created in 1954 by Jean Ducroux, a chef from Nice and President of the Fraternelle des Cuisiniers culinary order.
Within this association, he organised a contest, the Grand Prix Auguste Escoffier.
While it has evolved over time, in 2007, the International President set a goal to bring together all of the Disciples Escoffier from around the world, modernise the Disciples, and commit them to a campaign of equality and appearance; knowledge and Transmission; culture and modernity and generosity and unity.
Chef Gareth Johns is head chef of the Wynnstay Hotel in Machynlleth, and is also a finalist in the Wales Food and Drink 2023 Awards, which will take place in Llandudno on 18 May.