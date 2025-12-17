After a summer stint on the grounds of the Machynlleth 17th-century mansion, Plas Dolguog, the converted horse-box sauna and plunge pool has returned to Smuggler’s Cove boatyard near Aberdyfi.
The non-profit sauna run by Machynlleth residents offers lower-cost access to their facilities, launched earlier this year.
Speaking on the move, Sawna Dyfi co-director Rob Key said: “We're happy to be back on the shores of the Dyfi, now facing westward down towards the sea at Smuggler's Cove Boatyard.
“This location might be the perfect spot for enjoying sauna and contrast-bathing; stunning views, on the water and tranquil, it's a wild sort of place where you can forget the rest of the world for a while.
“The sauna itself is set within a quirky working boatyard (which also offers a range of accommodation, including glamping boat-stays and holiday cottages), and it's nice to be back.
“Our aim is to promote the healthy practice of sauna and cold immersion in a way that is accessible, sociable, and fun.”
Alongside the wood-fired sauna are two plunge pools and a shower overlooking the Dyfi and looking out to RSPB Ynyshir and the Ynyslas dunes on the south of the estuary.
Sawna Dyfi offers 50 and 80 minute communal private sauna sessions, as 'pay what you feel' sessions where users can enjoy the sauna for a donation or for free.
Sessions are available from 11-7pm Fridays to Sundays - these will be expanding to include Thursday evenings in the near future.
