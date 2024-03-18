Machynlleth-based Atherton Bikes has launched its first “super tough” aluminum bike. The S170 is a brand new model from the five-year-old company, based on their world-beating Additive Manufacturing range.
The S170 is described as a “hard-hitting, big mountain enduro bike” that borrows its learnings from the Atherton bikes that brought three riders to World Cup and World Championship triumph in 2023.
The bike has a lifetime guarantee, Atherton’s famous lug and tube construction and shares geometry with their award-winning A170 bike.
The bonded rather than welded aluminium frame allows the bike 70 per cent higher fatigue performance and 70 per cent higher ultimate tensile strength compared to weldable alternatives.
The bike is priced at £4799 in limited numbers until the brand scales up production, and is dubbed as the beginning of the Atherton siblings' new “affordable” range.
Dan Atherton tested the bike in Dyfi bike park, Queenstown route: “I’ve put in a lot of hours on this bike and can say from experience that it’ll take everything you can throw at it.
“It’s made from a different material but we were determined that it would feel like an Atherton. We will only ever produce bikes that we're proud to put our name on the downtube.”