Mid Wales businesses are to get a cash injection this autumn thanks to a new grant fund.
This September Powys County Council will be launching the next funding round of Business Capital Grants worth between £5,000-25,000.
The grants are to help small and medium-sized businesses grow by supporting the purchase of new equipment or investing in greener technologies.
Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “We are offering these grants as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting economic development and businesses through these challenging times.
“We want to help local enterprises and inward investors at all stages of their development, to start, sustain, grow and innovate, including through local networks.
“These capital grants are specifically aimed at boosting productivity and building long-term sustainability.”
The grant will cover 50 per cent of costs for equipment that boosts productivity or enables the creation of new products or services, or investment in green technologies such as replacing lighting or heating systems.
The businesses must match-fund the other 50 per cent with cash.
When an application is approved, the business must meet 100 per cent of the project’s cost before receiving the agreed grant as a reimbursement.
Businesses are called to submit the expression of interest form by 15 September, to submit a full application by 3 October.
Applications are open to businesses dealing in materials and manufacturing, construction, creative industries, energy and environment, finance and professional services, information, technology and telecoms, life sciences, food and drink, tourism, retail, care, with applications from other sectors considered based on their value to the local economy.
All projects must be delivered and paid for by 18 January 2026.
Apply via the form here - https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74
