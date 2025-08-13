Plans to extend a caravan park near Machynlleth have been given the green light by Powys county planners.
Just under a year ago, the Tudur family lodged a change of use planning application with Powys County Council (PCC) to allow nine static caravan pitches on land at Bryntudor Farm, Penegoes.
The proposal which went live in September, included provision for parking, package treatment and associated works as part of the development.
Planning documents said: “Bryntudor is a family-run farm and caravan site is looking to increase its diversification and put more emphasis on the static caravan side of the business.
“With the increasing popularity of holidaying in this country there is a high demand and the current site and set up would lend itself very well to being expanded without being prominent or visible from easily accessible public areas.
“The chosen area for the additional nine units is right next to the existing caravans in a natural depression in the landscape.
“Very little adaptation is required to enable the extended site.”
Documents added that the lane up to the farm has “many existing” passing points that should “meet the potential change” in traffic numbers.
The Welsh Government and council highways departments had both initially objected to the scheme.
But planning reports said that “following amended and additional information Powys County Council and Welsh Government highways have both confirmed the withdrawal of their earlier objections.”
Reports added the application has been amended over the course of the submission to include electric charging points for vehicles, and as the site had poor-quality agricultural land and is outside of the grades which planning policy Wales seeks to protect for agricultural purposes, the scheme was acceptable.
Powys County Council planning officers approved the application subject to conditions under delegated powers.
