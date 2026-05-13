An award-winning Mid Wales leisure park will continue its fundraising for local charities this weekend when it hosts a Sunflower Sprint for Lingen Davies Cancer Support.
All money raised by the 5k run at Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park at Trefeglwys, near Caersws on Sunday, 17 May, at 11am will go to the charity which has launched a £5 million Sunflower Appeal.
The appeal aims to establish Lingen Davies Cancer Centre with 30 chemotherapy bays at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital by 2029. Currently, patients from the Telford area must travel to the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which also serves the Shrewsbury area and Mid Wales.
The Sunflower Sprint, or saunter, is a fun twist on the Lingen Davies colour runs. Colour stations will be adopting the Sunflower theme with clouds of yellow, green and orange powder paint dousing participants who will wear themed t-shirts and sunglasses.
Meadow Springs has raised around £20,000 for cancer charities and the British Heart Foundation in recent years.
The British Heart Foundation is particularly close to park owners Jonathan and Lisa Williams. Jonathan suffered a heart attack in 2018, requiring a life-saving operation to insert stent in a restricted artery.
“I apparently had a heart attack whilst out running but didn’t realise until a couple of days later when I became very unwell,” explained. “I was rushed to A and E in Shrewsbury who discovered that I have a genetic condition. I was very lucky.
“It’s important to us that we make our facilities at Meadow Springs available for local people to raise money for charities. I do a lot of running myself and attend the N-MAC Gym in Newtown.”
He is encouraging people to take part in the Sunflower Sprint to support Lingen Davies, which supports cancer patients from Mid Wales. To register, visit https://www.lingendavies.co.uk/news-events/events/sunflowersprint/ .
Emilie Kerr from Lingen Davies said: “Thanks to Jonathan and his team at Meadow Springs for kindly hosting the event for the third year. We are tremendously grateful to them for allowing us to access the site again this year.
“We exist to make a positive difference to patients impacted by cancer in the community. To date our colour runs have raised more than £175,000 for cancer patients throughout our region.
“We hope as many people as possible can join us for what promises to be another fun community event.”
Meadow Springs is set to begin work on a £3 million swimming pool, spa and wellness centre, which will also include sports recovery facilities, including hypobaric and cryo chambers, treatment rooms and gym.
The 42-acre park has more than 100 owned lodges, pitches for 70 touring caravans and motorhomes, an 140-cover Arthur’s Restaurant, Jesse’s Bar - a bistro and sports bar - and a watersports and outdoor swimming pool.
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