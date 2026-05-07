People affected by cancer in Powys can now access new web pages for the Improving the Cancer Journey Programme, bringing together clear information on local support.
The new online site is designed for adults living with or affected by cancer across Powys — whether newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment, recovering, adjusting to life beyond cancer, living with a palliative cancer diagnosis, bereaved or supporting a family member or friend.
The webpages feature a link to the Cancer Community Connector for Powys, allowing people to self-refer or refer someone else. Through this service, people can access a supportive “what matters” conversation and receive personalised signposting to local services to support a range of everyday concerns.
Macmillan Lead Nurse for Cancer and Palliative Care in Powys, Louise Hymers explains: “Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys is about listening to what matters most to people affected by cancer and making sure they are connected to the right support, at the right time.
“This new webpage makes it easier for people and their families to find help locally and to know they don’t have to navigate their cancer journey alone.”
You can view the new webpages at www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/icj.
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