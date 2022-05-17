MP Lake tours Ystrad Meurig quarry site

Local MP Ben Lake made a visit to Hendre Quarry in Ystrad Meurig for a tour around the site and to see the new additions to the production.

Ben, who was accompanied by his senior communications and community engagement officer, was given a tour by Patrick O’Keeffe, Managing Director of Hendre Stone Ltd.

Ben was shown how the quarry operates to produce high grade stone and aggregates for local customers and councils. Bow Street Railway Station is among one of the recent major projects to receive materials from the quarry.

The quarry has been dormant for some time before the current management took over some two years ago. Ben expressed how impressed he was at the business’ growth since its reopening.

One aspect of this growth included the newly installed asphalt plant, which Ben was given a tour of. The plant has been in full production for the past two months and works to supply local tarmac contractors.

This plant is only the beginning of the improvements, Ben was also shown the work which is being carried out to renovate the old concrete block plant which is intended to fully reopen over the next few weeks, producing concrete blocks for the local building and construction industry in West Wales.