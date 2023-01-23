AN ABERYSTWYTH restaurant situated in a former nightclub will reopen later today with a new chef at the helm.
The Courtyard in Aberystwyth, situated at the top of Great Darkgate Street in the former Yoko’s nightclub, reopens on Tuesday following a short winter break, with a new chef, new menu and a return of the dance floor.
Hannah Worrall takes charge of the kitchen and is keen to ensure continuity, with local produce and fresh food a key part of the menu.
Only 28, Hannah has been working in restaurants for 11 years, most recently in London during the pandemic at hicce as a Sous Chef under the tutelage of Pip Lacey, winner of Great British Menu in 2017.
Aberystwyth of course also has a Great British Menu contestant in SY23’s Nathan Davies, who reached the final in 2022 – and Hannah is keen to follow in Nathan’s footsteps.
“My time in London at hicce was a whirlwind... I had to adjust quickly to the busy London life just as Covid restrictions were lifted” says Hannah, who joined hicce after 7 years working in the family-owned restaurant London House. “Not every day was easy or fun, but I had a great team of chefs behind me that always gave me 100%.”
Eager to grow and taking on her first role as Head Chef, Hannah is keenly aware of the importance of leading a team with confidence, and ensuring a high quality customer service. Her passion to build upon the foundations at the Courtyard is infectious and exciting.
“I look forward to the next chapter here at the Courtyard, we want to have a place where everyone is welcome and can enjoy good food. We want to be everyone’s first choice of places to eat out in Aberystwyth.”
Mr Mark Phillips, who owns the Courtyard, is celebrating 20 years in business this year – and so 2023 is an exciting milestone for him also.
“I’m delighted to have appointed another amazing Chef to Aberystwyth”, says Mr Phillips. “We want to build on creating a restaurant for family and friends, with good, honest, fresh local food – that’s affordable, and appeals to all. I can’t wait to see what Hannah brings to the table.”
The Courtyard will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday serving Hannah’s new menu from 5pm to 9.30pm. Sunday lunch will also return weekly from 12pm to 4pm. The live music events will be kicking off with Welsh favourites Pedair (Tair + Un) on Friday 27 January.