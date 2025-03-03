A community sauna has opened in a picturesque Dyfi Valley boatyard.
Sawna Dyfi is a social enterprise made up of Dyfi Valley residents who wanted to bring the health and wellbeing benefits of saunas to locals.
The not-for-profit team started a year ago and have now launched in their first location - Smugglers Cove Boatyard near Aberdyfi.
After receiving £20,000 for set up costs from National Lottery, the team converted a horsebox into a wood-fired six-person sauna.
Their cold plunge bath outside overlooks the Dyfi estuary and Ynyslas, made all the more charming surrounded by boats and sparkling festoon lights.
Rob Key, one of the Sawna Dyfi directors, said: “It’s been a mad few months getting everything ready, but it’s been amazing to welcome our first customers last weekend
“The birdsong, fresh air and estuary views couldn’t be a better compliment to an invigorating sauna experience.
“It’s been a real pleasure running the sauna, seeing people reappear as slightly different, happier, and much sweatier versions of themselves!
“People seem to love the social aspect of the sauna too, getting to meet and chat with the others that happen to be there.”
Their original plans were to put the first sauna on Machynlleth Town Council grounds, but the plan was scrapped after the listed building it was adjacent to overcomplicated matters.
The team, made up of Kim Bryan, Rob Key and Nick Broster, aim to eventually open multiple saunas in various locations around the Dyfi Valley.
The sauna is open on Wednesday to Sundays and bookable for communal sessions of 50-80 minutes £10-15 or a ‘pay as you feel rate’.
Their first event is this Saturday 8 March to celebrate International Women’s Day with a ‘Women/Womyn Celebration Session’.