Wales’s biggest business group has unveiled a package of new measures to help unlock the full potential of Wales’s creative small businesses.
The Creative Industries is a growth industry with huge potential for Wales. In 2022 the sector generated a £3.8bn turnover, making 5.3% of total Welsh GDP.
The Power of Creativity report sets out recommendations for how policymakers at a Welsh Government, UK Government and local authority level can align the levers at their disposal to catalyse growth for the sector.
Amongst these recommendations are five key areas which are parity of esteem, which aims to ensure the sector is seen as a key growth area, improve access to funding, connecting businesses, open procurement and tendering contract opportunities to SMEs and to push the Wales brand.
Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: “The creative industries make a significant and growing contribution to Wales’s economy, boosting GDP, generating employment, and driving innovation.
“The sector is also vital to the development of a distinctive Welsh brand.
“As governments now look to the mission of growing our economy, we need an approach which capitalises on the talent and entrepreneurial drive of business owners within the creative sector.”