A Porthmadog brewery is to take over the running of one of the town’s pubs.
Purple Moose Brewery has announced it will be taking on the lease for The Station Inn at the end of March.
The brewery, which already runs the Australia in Porthmadog town centre, says it hopes to be able to continue the pub’s success.
In a post on social media, Purple Moose said: “The ‘pub on the platform’ has been run by the Havelock family for the last 50 years, initially under the ownership of British Rail then latterly through a private owner.
“Jim Havelock has decided it is time to move on to other things and so a rare opportunity arose to take on The Station.
“We are delighted to be able to secure the pub’s future for the town as it serves as a vital social hub for the local community. We now hope to be able to continue the pub’s success as it enters a new phase of its life.
“We’ll be sticking to the same drinks offering which the regulars have come to enjoy, complemented by some of our own beers and regular guest cask ales.
“We look forward to seeing you all there.”