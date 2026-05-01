A brand-new series of immersive walking experiences is set to launch this month, as the Vale of Rheidol Railway introduces its first-ever Rail and Trail Adventures.
Developed to coincide with Wales National Walking Month, this exciting programme blends heritage rail travel with guided exploration of the spectacular Cambrian Mountains.
The first of six guided walks will take place on Saturday, 16 May, in collaboration with experienced local mountain leader Claire Goodman-Jones. Participants will enjoy a scenic steam journey on the railway before embarking on a guided walk through the breathtaking landscapes surrounding Devil's Bridge.
Each adventure promises a rich blend of natural beauty, local history and cultural storytelling. Walk highlights include visits to Llyn Frongoch and the iconic Y Bwa (The Arch), offering walkers unforgettable views and unique insights into the region’s past.
The inaugural walk will feature special guest Ioan Lord, a respected local historian, archivist and driver/fireman on the railway. Ioan brings a deep passion for both the heritage steam railway and the area’s industrial lead mining history, enriching the experience with expert knowledge and personal stories.
The series is being co-ordinated by Dafydd Wyn Morgan, the railway’s community tourism ambassador. "These Rail and Trail Adventures are a fantastic way to connect people with the landscapes, history, and communities that make Devil’s Bridge so special,” he said.
“We are proud to work with local experts to create something truly memorable while supporting local businesses in the village."
Claire added: "The combination of rail travel and walking allows people to experience the area from a completely different perspective. The routes will also highlight the continued maintenance to local rights of way.”
The aim of the six-walk series is not only to showcase the outstanding scenery around Devil’s Bridge but also to encourage visitors to engage with and support local businesses in this world-famous destination.
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