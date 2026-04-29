Dry weather and the risk of sparking wild fires has led the Vale of Rheidol Railway to take its coal fired steam engines out of service temporarily.
Train rides between Aberystwyth and Devil's Bridge will be hauled by the railway's diesel engine due to the 'severe' fire risk.
The Vale of Rheidol Railway said: "Due to the severe fire risk caused by ongoing dry weather, which has already sparked fires in the nearby Elan Valley, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to remove our steam engines from service temporarily.
"All services will now be hauled by our diesel engine No.10 until further notice.
We apologies for any disappointment this may cause, however the safety and preservation of our natural areas has to take priority."
The Vale of Rheidol added: “In recent months the railway has converted steam locomotive No 9 ‘Prince of Wales’ to burn oil instead of coal.
“This locomotive will soon be out hauling trains once again ensuring Vale of Rheidol steam services can resume but without any risk from sparks.”
Firefighters have been tackling wild fires in the Elan Valley since Sunday.
Giving an update on Wednesday, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Since Sunday, April 26th, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews have responded to several wildfires in and around the Elan Valley area.
"Firefighter crews are continuing to respond to fires near the Claerwen Dam.
"The area should be avoided while this incident is ongoing to allow access for emergency services.
"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if there is thick smoke in the area."
The Elan Valley Trust has warned: "A serious hill fire is currently affecting the area between Claerwen and Elan reservoirs.
"For your safety and to allow emergency services to work, please do not venture into these hills at this time."
The trust is asking people to avoid Claerwen Reservoir Byway as this is currently reserved for emergency vehicles.
The trust also says that Monks Trod has been badly affected by fire damage.
The trust adds: "Every year, fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space and wildlife habitats.
"This is why fires and barbeques are not permitted on the Elan Valley estate.
"Camping and overnight parking are also not permitted.
"Also, be mindful of how you dispose of waste in the countryside as discarded glass bottles and cigarettes can cause fires.
"Always take your litter home or use the bins that are provided at the Visitor Centre."
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