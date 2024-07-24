A Spar store and post office is to reopen on Thursday - 11 months after a roof collapse.
A shop worker had to be dug from the rubble last September after a roof collapsed into the town centre store.
Over the last 11 months, the store has undergone a full refurbishment and will reopen its doors on Thursday, 25 July.
Kicking off at 8.30am, locals are invited to celebrate Spar’s reopening and bosses have teamed up with Dolgellau photographer Helen Iles to create postcards for the first 100 customers to send from the refurbished store.
One hundred beautiful postcards are available to be sent to friends and family all over the UK from the heart of North Wales, creating long lasting memories.
There will also be free tea, coffee and biscuits available for those taking a first look at the new store and joining to cut the ribbon.
The new store will stock all your everyday household essentials as well as a selection of chilled wines and beers. Boasting all your corner shop must-haves, such as newspapers and magazines, confectionary and the Lotto, the store will also offer a selection of Welsh local produce.
The new Post Office will provide everyday banking, travel money, postal services and online returns.
SPAR Dolgellau store manager, Anna Stone, said: “The community of Dolgellau has missed its Spar store and local Post Office, so it is great to see our doors opened again. To celebrate the re-opening local residents and visitors can send a postcard from Dolgellau on us.
“SPAR offers great Welsh produce and is everyone’s go-to convenience store, we can’t wait to have the locals down to celebrate the reopening of this modern new-look shop.”