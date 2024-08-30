SMALL businesses have shown their love for an enterprise agency creating opportunities for growth and prosperity in west Wales.
With the support of Antur Cymru, traders in the region successfully received grants from the Cynnal y Cardi Fund, which is delivered by Ceredigion County Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.
Two in particular - Brodwaith Tysul Embroidery, and Cariad Glass - have gone from strength-to-strength post-pandemic, with added assistance from both the Cymorth Busnes Lleol/Local Business Support and SMART Busnes project teams.
Based in Llandysul, they praised Antur Cymru for the guidance and advice received and for helping them turn their “dreams into reality”.
Founded by husband-and-wife Justine and Chris Dodd, Cariad Glass specialises in creative stained-glass painting, producing artisan gifts and more.
“We contacted Antur Cymru out of interest more than a need at the time but are so glad we did,” said Justine.
“They supported us in so many ways, from seeking grant assistance to evaluating our marketing and website, even setting us up with footfall and air quality monitors.”
Brodwaith Tysul owner Abby Reid also secured a grant via the Cynnal y Cardi Fund and echoed those comments after being helped to expand her embroidery business.