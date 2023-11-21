The Food Standards Agency’s website shows a five-out-of-five ratings has been handed to the following following recent assessment: Riverside Cafe at Adpar, Ceredigion; Rossini at The Cambrian at Cambrian Hotel, New Quay; Caffi a Siop Llangeitho at Llangeitho Post Office, Llangeitho; KFC, Terrace Road, Aberystwyth; and Uncle Albert's Cafe & Ice Cream Emporium, Borth.