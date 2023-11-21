New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Ceredigion’s establishments – and it’s good news for them all.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows a five-out-of-five ratings has been handed to the following following recent assessment: Riverside Cafe at Adpar, Ceredigion; Rossini at The Cambrian at Cambrian Hotel, New Quay; Caffi a Siop Llangeitho at Llangeitho Post Office, Llangeitho; KFC, Terrace Road, Aberystwyth; and Uncle Albert's Cafe & Ice Cream Emporium, Borth.
The top rating for KFC comes after the restaurant was handed a two-out-of-five after inspection in September.