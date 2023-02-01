Over 20 food establishments in Gwynedd have received a five-out-of-five hygiene rating following inspection by the Food Standards Agency.
The following restaurants, cafes and canteens were awarded the top rating: Y Badell Aur, Bala; Dine India, Tywyn; Clwb Swper, Penygroes; Siop a Ty Coffi Antur Stiniog, Blaenau Ffestiniog; China Palace at Granville's Restaurant, Criccieth; Smashies, Bangor; Caernarfon Tandoori at The Harp Inn; George III, Llyn Penmaen; Tafarn y Fic, Felinheli; The Creel, Porthmadog; Arlwyo Allanol Nia Cyfnod, Parc; Spice of Llanberis; and Caffi Woody's, Bala.
Sunbeach Restaurant at Sunbeach Holiday Park, Llwyngwril received a four rating.
The following five pubs, bars and nightclubs were handed the top rating: Slaters Arms, Corris; The Ship, Porthmadog; Nefyn & District Constitutional Club, Nefyn; Royal Welsh Yacht Club, Caernarfon; and Glyn y Weddw Arms, Llanbedrog.
And four takeaways also received a five-out-of-five: Allports Chip Shop, Porthmadog; China City, Penrhosgarnedd; Trish and Chips, Blaenau Ffestiniog; and Winner Chinese Takeaway, Caernarfon.