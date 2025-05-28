Thanks to the excellent weather for the third year running, the Rotary Bala Challenge charity walk organized by Bala & Penllyn Rotary Club on Saturday, 10 May, was a great success.
This year saw over 160 participants complete the route by running or walking varying distances through woods, over farm, moorland and hillside following waymarked and recognised paths across the hills around Llyn Tegid and the Aran ridge.
There are three options, covering 8, 14 or 20 miles. The shortest takes about 3-4 hours and ends in Llanuwchllyn where walkers are able to take the Bala Lake Railway journey to Bala town at a concessionary rate and leisurely speed. The most popular 14 mile circular route, around the lake, was enjoyed by over 80 walkers many of whom are local or travel from within North Wales, Merseyside and the Welsh borders, although some were from as far afield as the Midlands and the West Country.
The first Bala Challenge was staged in 2005 and to date there have been over 3,300 participants, some coming time after time, many from a considerable distance and who register for the event well in advance, while those who live more locally will turn up on the day to support the event by walking or running one of the three routes.
Individuals and groups raise sponsorship for their chosen charity and the registration fees contribute to Rotary chosen charities. Many walk for pleasure rather than a charity. This year £3,000 was raised for Rotary’s various good causes including Wales Air Ambulance and Mountain Rescue, and a special appeal this year for Moldova Rotary to assist in a Maternal and Child Health project raised an additional £1,700. Moldova, bordered by Ukraine, ranks among the poorest nations in Europe and has accommodated over 120,000 Ukrainian refugees, mainly elderly people, women and children.
The organisers wish to express their gratitude to around 30 volunteers, many of whom have helped for a number of years, marshals, food and refreshment providers, start-finish officials, drivers and South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team who marshal on the Aran ridge checkpoint and provide communications and safety backup. The enthusiastic and faithful local farmers and residents who kindly provide food, drinks and other refreshment at various points on the route are much appreciated and elicit surprise and thanks from many of the participants.