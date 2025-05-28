There are three options, covering 8, 14 or 20 miles. The shortest takes about 3-4 hours and ends in Llanuwchllyn where walkers are able to take the Bala Lake Railway journey to Bala town at a concessionary rate and leisurely speed. The most popular 14 mile circular route, around the lake, was enjoyed by over 80 walkers many of whom are local or travel from within North Wales, Merseyside and the Welsh borders, although some were from as far afield as the Midlands and the West Country.