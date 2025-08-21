Coastal towns will be boosted by the UK Government’s plans to put more money in the pockets of working people, Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders has said.
The Minister was speaking to workers and businesses owners driving the tourism industry in Llandudno on Thursday.
He mentioned the impact the UK government’s Make Work Pay agenda will have on boosting the industry, delivering additional financial security to around 15 million workers across the country and giving them more confidence to spend on days out or holidays.
From arcade operators on the pier to restaurant staff serving Welsh Lamb and wines on the seafront, the Employment Rights Bill is strengthening protections for workers across the North Wales and UK’s coastal economy.
Eligible workers will be able to benefit from measures designed to end exploitative zero hours contracts – a right to guaranteed hours, where the number of hours offered reflects the hours worked by the worker during a reference period, and new rights to reasonable notice of shifts, with proportionate payment for shifts cancelled, moved or curtailed at short notice.
Mr Madders said: “If workers have the money in their pockets to spend on holiday, we know that coastal towns like Llandudno can thrive and grow, benefitting both businesses and workers alike.
“That’s why, whether they’re staffing a stall on the seafront or serving tourists in local restaurants, we’re giving these workers the security and fair treatment they deserve - while creating the conditions for growth in partnership with business as part of our Plan for Change.”
The Minister heard from workers first-hand about the benefits that employment reforms will offer through improved financial security, whilst maintaining the flexibility that many value in roles such as hospitality.
He also confirmed that the UK government will be consulting on the detail of zero-hours reforms.
