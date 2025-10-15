More counterfeit Labubu toys have been seized from shops and markets stalls across Powys, just months after over 500 were removed from sale at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, the county council has said.
The latest seizures bring the total number of fake Labubu dolls confiscated by Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service to more than 600.
Labubu dolls – quirky, elf-like figures made famous by Chinese brand Pop Mart – have become a viral sensation, often seen dangling from celebrity handbags. But their popularity has also sparked a flood of cheap, dangerous imitations.
The seized dolls were found to be counterfeit.
Subsequent safety testing has revealed that the dolls also posed a serious choking hazard due to small detachable parts, rendering them unsafe for children and in breach of safety regulations.
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “We’re committed to protecting consumers, especially children, from unsafe and illegal products.
“While often cheaper, counterfeit version of Labubu Dolls may pose significant risks to children’s health and safety. If you’ve bought one of these toys recently, please check it carefully.”
The council’s Trading Standards Service is urging parents and guardians to exercise caution and follow advice below if they are considering purchasing Labubu Dolls.
Parents are urged to check the packaging for UKCA or CE marks; look for authenticity markers such as holographic stickers and scannable QR codes linking to the official website and a UV stamp on one foot.
Anyone buying a Labubu is also urged to inspect the toy’s appearance – signs of a fake include overly vibrant colours, poor stitching, or the wrong number of teeth (authentic Labubus have nine).
Shoppers are also urged to be wary of bargains and to buy from trusted retailers.
