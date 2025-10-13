Gwynedd foster carers are celebrating the vital contribution their own children play in the fostering journey.
As part of Children of Foster Carers Week (13-19 October), Maethu Cymru Gwynedd carers are sharing stories of how their children have helped make those in their care feel happier, more welcome, safer, and more loved.
Some people say the potential impact on their children is one of the barriers to becoming a foster carer, but many children find benefits to being a part of a family who fosters. Seeing life from another’s perspective can be an enriching experience that can help a child learn and develop as an individual. Children also find they can develop their own bonds with children who are fostered in their home.
Karen and Marc have been fostering with their local authority, Maethu Cymru Gwynedd, since 2016, supported every step of the way by their three children – Emma, Ben, and Lewis. For their children, fostering isn’t just about sharing their home; they’ve welcomed every child as a true member of the family.
Over the years, the family have provided love, stability, and comfort to children facing incredibly difficult starts in life - from tiny newborns to young children with additional needs.
Their eldest daughter, Emma - now 21 - recently shared her heartfelt experience of growing up as part of a fostering family through Maethu Cymru Gwynedd.
She said: “It’s been such a beautiful experience to give children the love, safety, and support they deserve. Knowing you’ve helped them grow into who they’re meant to be is something truly special.
“People often ask what it’s like when the children leave. Honestly, it’s always bittersweet. We get so close to them - they feel like part of the family - so it’s hard to say goodbye.
“But at the same time, it’s really nice knowing they’re moving on to the fresh start they deserve. Seeing them happy, settled, and doing well makes it all worth it. And when we stay in touch and see how far they’ve come, it just reminds us how important fostering really is.”
To find out more about becoming a foster carer in Gwynedd, visit: maethucymru.gwynedd.llyw.cymru
