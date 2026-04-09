Two businesses in Ceredigion have applied for Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licences.
Lea Colman trading as Grangeway Transport Ltd of Brynpeithyll, Aberarth, is applying for a licence to use the site as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and four trailers.
Gary Rees is applying to use the site at Station Garage, Station Terrace, Llanybydder, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centres who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, stating their reasons, within 21 days.
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