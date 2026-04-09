In the Welsh Wind, the award-winning Ceredigion craft distillery, has released a Limited Edition Cask-aged Vodka matured in seasoned red wine barrels.
The company says the new release challenges the very definition of what vodka can be.
Founded by Ellen Wakelam, In the Welsh Wind has built its reputation on spirits that push boundaries while staying true to their provenance.
The 46% ABV Cask-Aged Vodka is the distillery's most unconventional release yet and with just 1,500 bottles available, it is expected to sell quickly.
Priced at £38 and available directly from the distillery at inthewelshwind.co.uk , the release invites bartenders, collectors and spirit enthusiasts to ask a simple question: what happens when you give vodka time?
Matured in seasoned red wine barrels, the spirit opens with an inviting aroma of toasted oak layered with the gentle sweetness of ripe red grapes, subtle hints of vanilla pod and light spice.
On the palate, it is silky and rounded. Soft brown sugar sweetness gives way to caramelised oak and a delicate trace of red berry compote, all underpinned by a balanced, clean and elegant vodka core.
The result is a spirit that sits at the intersection of craft vodka and cask-matured spirits, a category crossover generating significant interest among bartenders and collectors alike.
"We wanted to ask a simple question: what happens when you give vodka time?” added Ellen. “Welsh vodka already has a distinct character rooted in this landscape and its water.
“Resting it in red wine casks takes that somewhere entirely new, something we think will make bartenders and spirit enthusiasts look at vodka very differently."
The distillery recommends serving the vodka neat at cellar temperature in a small tulip glass to fully appreciate the aromatics, or over a single large cube of ice to soften and open the sweeter brown sugar and red grape notes.
For a longer serve, the barrel-aged Martini and Aged White Dragon cocktail recipes are available at inthewelshwind.co.uk/pages/cocktails .
Early customer response has been striking. One reviewer described a martini made with the expression as “probably the most interesting and complex martini I’ve ever had,” and ordered a second bottle immediately.
An award-winning, independent craft distillery, In the Welsh Wind produces single malt whisky, gin and vodka rooted in Welsh provenance and character. The distillery has received recognition across multiple categories for the quality and craft of its
spirits.
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