During the last six months of 2025, Ceredigion residents recycled more of their waste than ever before, new figures have revealed, as the council backs its move to introduce black bag restrictions.
Data from July to December 2025 shows a decrease of 540 tonnes in the weight of black bags collected at the kerbside compared to the same period the year before - a 15 per cent reduction.
Over the same period, the weight collected in clear recycling bags increased by eight per cent, and food waste by 11 per cent.
The figures come after Ceredigion introduced new restrictions on the amount of black bags.
Since 23 June 2025 Ceredigion households have been restricted to three 60 litre bags of residual waste over a three week collection cycle.
At the same time, no-unsorted waste practices were also introduced at the county’s household waste sites.
As a result, between July and December 2025, the sites recorded on average a 30 per cent reduction in residual waste, compared to the same period the previous year.
The data showed there was no change in the reported number of household residual waste bags fly-tipped in the six months before and after the restrictions were introduced.
A council spokesperson said: “The response to the residual waste restrictions has been enormously positive.
“Clearly Ceredigion residents have risen to the challenge and are recycling more of their waste than ever.
“The improvements in recycling rates at the kerbside, and at the household waste sites, help to keep the Earth’s natural resources in circulation for longer, this reducing carbon emissions.
“This is great news for the environment, and we wish to thank everyone for doing the right thing.
“The changes in recycling habits helps the Council to meet the statutory recycling target, whilst also reducing waste disposal costs.”
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