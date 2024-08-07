Friday, 3 August was a busy day for New Quay lifeboat with two call-outs.
The first at 8am was to assist a 21ft leisure craft with engine failure near Coybal beach.
Four crew members launched the lifeboat and located the vessel.
New Quay RNLI helm Simon Rigby said: “Due to its location near the rocks, and to avoid it becoming a navigational hazard, we decided to tow the vessel back to New Quay harbour, arriving safely before 9am.”
At 11.53am they were called to assist two people in difficulty near Carreg Ina.
New Quay RNLI helm Brett Stones added: “With an offshore wind a paddle-boarder was being blown out to sea and the second casualty was swimming out to help.
“One of the local dolphin trip boats was able to rescue both casualties.
“Our inshore lifeboat launched to assist and recovered the casualties from the trip boat and brought them back to the lifeboat station to warm up.”
New Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Couch said: “When going on the water having the right equipment is key.”
Wear a wetsuit for cold water temperatures, have a buoyancy aid and a mobile phone or hand-held radio to call for help.