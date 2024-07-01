When Barmouth WI members met at the Dragon Theatre on 26 June, they were treated to a performance from the Bermo Arts Club.
They performed “a very funny sketch entitled ‘Old Folks’, set in an old people’s home where three female residents were competing for the affections of one very thrown in the spotlight new male resident.
“The night was thoroughly enjoyable and raised many laughs,” a WI spokesperson said.
“The Bermo Arts group are always looking for new members so please get in touch if you want to explore your theatrical side.”
Other events in June included Barmouth Carnival which was a tremendous success with the WI float, ‘Barmouth Bathing Bells’, decorated in a beach theme including a beach hut and the ladies dressed in their 1920’s swimwear.
WI members also travelled to The Albert Hall in London for the NFWI AGM which had very interesting speakers and the ladies thoroughly enjoyed their trip.
Some members also continue to plant and look after the beautiful display of geraniums and antirrhinums which surround Barmouth Leisure Centre, tirelessly watering them throughout the summer.
Upcoming events include a Treasure Hunt in Bala on 9 July, a summer trip to the Llangollen Canal on 17 July, and the annual Netta Irvine Open Ladies Bowling Competition on 3 August for which the ladies are wished good luck!
Their next meeting will be on Wednesday, 24 July at 7pm in Parlwr Mawr, Dragon Theatre. This will be a ‘Members Night Taster Evening’ where members bring their own food or home cooked recipes for everyone to share and enjoy.