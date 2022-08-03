Busy night for RNLI

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 12:00 pm
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Abersoch RNLI
(Abersoch RNLI )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Abersoch RNLI had a busy night when a training exercise turned in to two real life call outs.

The volunteer crew were out on exercise on Thursday, 28 July. They were taking part in their weekly training exercise when they assisted two vessels in difficulty.

The call from HM Coastguard came in at 7.15pm and they were immediately tasked to assist a Ribtech 535 powerboat with two people on board that had experienced engine failure off Llanbedrog headland.

A safe tow was established and the vessel was taken to Pwllheli Marina.

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat proceeded to leave the marina at 7.50pm when they received a request to assist a small vessel that was in the marina with a rope around its prop.

The lifeboat then returned to the station at 8.15pm where it was then thoroughly washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.

* If you do get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AbersochPwllheli
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0