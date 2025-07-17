A Llwyncelyn man has been remanded in custody by magistrates charged with the intentional strangulation and assault of a woman.

Wesley Rigby, of Hafan Lon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.

The 37-year-old is charged with the intentional strangulation and assault of Stacey Thompson in Aberystwyth on 14 July this year.

He is also charged with assaulting Stacey Thompson on 3 May, again in Aberystwyth.

No pleas were entered at the hearing.

Rigby is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 15 August.

Magistrates remanded Rigby in custody until that hearing date.