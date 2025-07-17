A Rhydlewis man will stand trial later this year after denying charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a collision.
Philip Thomas, of Pengraig, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A487 at Sarnau on 16 January this year.
Thomas also denied a charge of failing to stop after a Ford Transit was damaged during the incident, as well as a charge of failing to report the collision to police.
Thomas is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.