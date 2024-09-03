A county council and town council by-election for Machynlleth is to be held, Powys County Council has confirmed.
The by-election is taking place to fill the county council and town council vacancy following the death of Michael Williams in July.
Cllr Williams served as Powys County Councillor for 43 years, also sitting on Machynlleth’s Town Council.
The notice of election has been published and anyone considering standing as a candidate have until 4pm on Thursday, 12 September, 2024 to submit their nomination paper to the Returning Officer.
If an election is contested, it will take place on Wednesday, 9 October, 2024.
Anyone who isn’t registered to vote have until Monday, September 23, 2024 in order to vote in this election. To register to vote visit www.gov.uk/registertovote
Electors should take note that applications to vote by post or requests to change or cancel an existing application must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells by 5pm on Tuesday, 24 September, 2024.
Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells by 5pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Proxy applications can be found at www.powys.gov.uk/elections