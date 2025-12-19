The multi-agency group are bringing consultation events near you to hear residents' thoughts on their plans.
The events will take residents through the emerging strategy to reduce flood risk, after recent data found the urgent need to temporarily store up to 100 million cubic metres of water during flood events.
This is the equivalent of 40,000 Olympic swimming pools.
The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SCWMS) proposing the strategy will be at Caersws in January and Llanidloes in February, hosting consultation events.
Jake Berriman, leader of Powys County Council, said: “We know that rivers in the area are central to local life, supporting homes, farms, businesses, and wildlife.
“However, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe, and the risk to communities is increasing.
“Food production in this geography is critical, and this is an opportunity to help reduce some of the risks that can challenge that production.
“The scale of the challenge is considerable, and the volumes of water to be managed are significant, but we intend to identify approaches that work with, and complement, existing farm practises whilst generating new and additional revenue streams.
“This consultation is an opportunity for everyone, including individual residents, farmers, business owners, and community groups, to help shape not only the future of water management in the Upper Severn, but how to futureproof our economy.”
SCWMS is a cross-border initiative between the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council, funded by DEFRA.
Attend the event in Caersws Presbyterian Church from 2-7pm on 28 January, and in Llanidloes from 2-7pm at the Hanging Gardens on 12 February.
You can submit your thoughts on the plans online from now until 11 March here - https://severnvalleywatermanagementscheme.commonplace.is/proposals/severn-valley-water-management-strategy-public-consultation/step2
