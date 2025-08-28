Senior Ceredigion councillors are expected to back the sale of a former village school despite its local community council opposing the sale of adjoining land as it wishes to provide a community facility.
At the September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, members are asked to approve the sale of the former Primary School and land at Beulah.
An officer report says: “Following the closure of the school in 2019, the property has remained vacant. Part of the adjacent field has been leased to the Beulah Community Council since 2015, on a lease that expired earlier this year.
“The school site has been on the market since 2024, priced at £165,000, but has so far failed to attract any offers. The condition of the building is deteriorating, and any future buyer will be required to invest a significant sum to return the building to usable condition.
“The Assets Team have consulted with Beulah Community Council, who have voiced strong opposition to the disposal of the land, as they have a desire to retain use of the recreation area for the community.
“The Community Council have submitted an offer to purchase the field, however this offer falls significantly below the red-book valuation for the site.
“The recommendation is that the overall site is marketed for sale on the open market, on the basis that a restrictive covenant is included to ensure that an area equating to approximately 10 per cent of the overall site is dedicated for a community play area.
“The Assets Team has already received expressions of interest from developers for the purchase of the full site.
“If Cabinet supports the recommendation, the Assets Team could engage with the community council to explain how other community councils have bought sites with the help of external funding. “
