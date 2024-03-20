Cabinet members have signed off launching a consultation on a Ceredigion County Council move to close Tregerddan care home in Bow Street with residents and staff moved to boost numbers at an Aberystwyth care home that was itself saved from closure.
As part of budget discussions, plans were outlined to transfer the residents and staff of Cartref Tregerddan Residential Care Home, Bow Street into a section of Hafan y Waun Residential Care Home, Aberystwyth.
Ceredigion council stepped in to take on control of Hafan y Waun after operator Methodist Homes (MHA) announced last May that it was one of 10 homes across the UK that was closing following a review.
The acquisition of Hafan y Waun and subsequent running costs are estimated to set Ceredigion council back £1.1m.
Cabinet members signed off on a 12 week consultation on the move at a meeting on Tuesday, 19 March.
Cabinet member and Aberystwyth councillor Alun Williams told councillors that the move to “save Hafan y Waun from closure” was “very much welcomed” and the council “naturally want to see it used in full.”
He told members: “Tregerddan is around half a century old and unfortunately it no longer meets Care Inspectorate Wales standards for room sizes and many other things.
“Like all homes of this age it does require significant investment to bring it up to modern standards.
“The challenge is being able to fully utilise Hafan y Waun without stretching our available staffing resources beyond their capacity.”
Cllr Williams said the move would lead to a “very considerable upgrade in the quality of accommodation and facilities for a significant cohort of our care home residents in the county.”
Local councillor Paul Hinge told the meeting: “This is the third time that Tregerddan has been openly threatened with closure since 1985.
“This is a home that is aging and has had its capacity incrementally lowered by legislation.
“However the home is an integral part of the community of Bow Street and has a long standing, vibrant support group.
“It is a home from home for residents.
“It’s important that if this goes ahead the home is repurposed for the community and not left to rot.”
A report to be put before members at the meeting outlines there are currently 20 residents at the Bow Street home with 50 at Hafan y Waun.
The Bow Street residents would be housed in one of the two currently unused wings of the Aberystwyth home if the move gets the green light, the report said.
The report says: “There is an opportunity to bring forward the re-structuring of residential care provision across the Aberystwyth area, merging Tregerddan and Hafan y Waun.
“Not only will this help to address the ageing estate, that in many cases is unfit for purpose and requires significant capital investment to upgrade it to the required standard, but also provides opportunity for improved facilities, better access for families due to restrictive parking at Cartref Tregerddan and poor access at the home for emergency vehicles.”