Caernarfon Castle has been named as the third spookiest place to go for a walk in Wales.
The team at GO Outdoors analysed the number of Tripadvisor reviews which mentioned terms like ‘spooky’ and ‘ghost’ alongside reports of paranormal activity to identify the scariest walking spots across Wales.
Taking the top spot as the spookiest place to go for a walk in Wales is the Castell Dinas Brân Walk in Clwyd.
In second place is Conwy Castle.
Caernarfon Castle rounds out the top three, with visitors describing its “wonderful, spooky atmosphere”.
With 136 paranormal sightings recorded, the medieval fortress is said to be haunted by a range of spirits, including the Floating Lady of Caernarfon Castle, ghostly soldiers and a long-lost prince. Even for those who don’t believe in ghosts, the castle’s rich history adds an eerie atmosphere to the stroll.
Natalie Wolfenden, author and Hiking Enthusiast at GO Outdoors, said: “With darker evenings approaching and Halloween just around the corner, many people will be planning to get outside and enjoy some ‘spooktacular’ walks. While a spooky stroll is a great way to connect with nature and soak up the Halloween atmosphere, it is essential to take extra precautions to stay safe.”
Natalie advises wearing reflective clothing and dressing in warm, insulated jackets. Also have a torch with you and stick to well-marked paths to avoid getting lost. Have a fully charged phone and download an offline map app beforehand so you can navigate even if you lose signal, and share your location with someone “for added peace of mind”.
“Finally, while walking through a spooky setting can be exciting, remember that many of these locations are steeped in history,” Natalie added.
“Whether it’s ancient woodlands or historic battlefields, make sure to be respectful and leave no trace.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.