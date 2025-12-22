A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Bangor city centre has been extended for a further three years.
The order, administered by Gwynedd Council’s Community Safety Service, means police have additional powers within this area to address specific issues or nuisance, with the aim of improving the lives of residents and visitors.
An order of this kind has been operating in the area since 2019. It has been decided to extend it for a further three years after a consultation on the possibility – held during the autumn – received unanimous support.
A full copy of the order and the area covered is available on at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/CommunitySafety
The PSPO targets behaviour likely to cause disturbance, intimidation, nuisance or distress, anyone in a state of intoxication as a result of alcohol or drug induced activity, drinking alcohol after police have requested a person to stop, loitering or performing for reward within 10 meters of a cash point.
Signs have been put up in key areas of Bangor informing people of the restrictions.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member with responsibility for community safety, thanked those who took part in the recent consultation, adding: “I am confident this order will help ensure Bangor continues to be a pleasant place to live, work and study.
“The council works closely with our partners from North Wales Police and the wider community to tackle anti-social behaviour and the PSPO has been a key tool to help us do that.
“The vast majority of people who live in Bangor or visit contribute towards the welcoming and positive atmosphere, and we are eager to see people continue to enjoy everything the city has to offer. The purpose of the order is to make it easier for authorities to tackle the small minority of people involved in anti-social behaviour.”
