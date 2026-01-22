Plans to convert a former town centre jewellers into a café and takeaway have been given the go ahead after flooding fears were allayed.
The change of use for part of the ground floor of the former TJ Davies and Sons Ltd store on 11-13 North Parade will turn part of the building into a 20 cover café and takeaway.
The initial plans were rejected last years after concerns were raised over the lack of a flooding plan in the application.
Natural Resources Wales told county council planners in 2025: “We have concerns with the application as submitted because inadequate information has been provided in support of the proposal."
Applicant Brian Wilkins has since commissioned Vale Consultancy to write a 40-page report, which outlines flood plans and states the location has no record of flooding.
After the flood consequences report was added, NRW said: “We have no objection to the proposed development as submitted.
“The planning application proposes less vulnerable development comprising the change of use of part ground floor from A1 retail use to A3 cafe and takeaway use.”
The application states: “The cafe would provide 20 or so covers and a takeaway facility.
“There is a toilet and hand wash area towards the rear of the cafe.
“The proposals also include a food preparation area under the existing stairs with a separate food storage and preparation area located within the existing building located within the rear yard.
“Access to this building will be via the rear door adjacent the hand wash area which is as existing.
“The external appearance of the property will remain as existing.”
Aberystwyth Town Council also strongly supported the application.
The café and takeaway will have opening hours between 8am and 11pm according to the documents provided to planners.
