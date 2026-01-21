A teenage chef from Moriah near Aberystwyth has won the coveted 2026 Junior Chef of Wales award after competing in a cook-off.
Caitlin Meredith, 19, who is a Coleg Ceredigion catering student and works part-time at the two Michelin star Ynyshir, won a final cook-off against three rivals at ICC Wales, Newport.
Gabi Wilson from Rhayader, who works at Chapters, Hay-on-Wye, won a silver medal while Katie Duffy, chef at The Halfway, Llanelli who was runner-up last year and Sonny Page from Menai Bridge, who works for Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay, received bronze medals.
For winning the final, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) alongside the Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show, Caitlin is given automatic seeding into the semi-final of the UK Young National Chef of the Year competition.
She also receives a fully funded delegate package for the Young Chefs Programme at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo to be held at ICC Wales in May, £150 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.
The finalists were given three hours to prepare, cook and plate a three-course dinner for four people using a minimum of eight Welsh products of Geographical Importance (GI).
Caitlin cooked a starter of Dyfi prawn stuffed cappelletti with dill, ricotta and laverbread served with prawn head jus, spring onion oil, roasted shallot puree and crispy Carmarthen Ham.
Her main course was fillet of pan fried GI Welsh Beef, confit leek and parsnip puree, roasted green beans with Welsh Heather Honey, potato dauphinois with Caerphilly Cheese, beef kidney and braised button onions.
Dessert was sticky toffee bara brith with caramelised apple ice cream, salty hazelnut tuile and white chocolate whipped ganache.
Responding to the victory on Wednesday, Caitlin said: “It was very unexpected because there were some very good contenders against me and I thought I had no chance. Thanks go to my college tutors and my colleagues at Ynyshir who have worked so hard with me.
“I’m in my final year at college, following which I will be working full time a Ynyshir which will be amazing. It’s hard work and long hours but very enjoyable and interesting because I am learning new skills and being introduced to new food all the time.
“Being named the best young chefs in Wales is particularly cool and a confidence boost. In the future I would like to become a private chef and travel the world.”
Colin Gray, CAW judging panel chairman, congratulated Caitlin and the other finalists for having the courage to compete in a new environment in front of an audience.
“It was a closely run competition which came down to fine margins,” he said. “It’s important to remember that while the dishes are very important, the finalists are also scored separately for food preparation, cooking and hygiene.
“Caitlin managed to edge her way to victory by remaining calm and presenting dishes of a high standard on time.”
