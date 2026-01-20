Soak up a little bit of history at the Coopers Arms, Aberystwyth on Saturday, 24 January, when Harry Rogers and his band Scene Red return 15 years after their first ever gig, in Y Cŵps, on 11 November, 2011.
Frontman Harry, poet, songwriter and long-time pro-Palestine activist, evokes tenderness and indignation with his gravelly voice, while endlessly inventive lead guitar Rabbie McAdam-Duff mesmerises an audience already moving to the band's funky beat.
Supporting artists Nel Jenkins with her beautiful (far from gravelly) voice, and Mike McKever's original songs with a satirical twist will make this an evening to be remembered for the next 15 years!
All proceeds go to the Sameer Project, a grassroots initiative in Gaza providing tents, soup kitchens, and medical facilities.
