RSPCA Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government to commit to the compulsory microchipping of cats - after plans were progressed in England.
The call follows the UK Government’s announcement on the 13 March that there would be compulsory microchipping for owned cats in England.
Under the plans it is to become a legal requirement for cat owners to microchip their cats after 20 weeks of age and to ensure their contact details are stored and kept up to date in a pet microchipping database.
Under the new legislation, cat owners in England will have until 10 June 2024 to microchip their cats.
Owners found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to get one implanted or may face a fine of up to £500.
While the Welsh Government’s Animal Welfare Plan promises to “consider extending compulsory microchipping to include kittens and cats”, there has not been any firm commitments or timelines published.
But now following plans in England, RSPCA Cymru hopes the Welsh Government will soon follow suit.
David Bowles, RSPCA head of public affairs, said: “RSPCA Cymru has long championed the compulsory microchipping of cats.
“We are really pleased to see the UK Government bringing in this legislation in England and hope the Welsh Government will do the same.
“Legislation will mean that lost cats can be easily identified and reunited with their owners, rather than being handed to rehoming charities who are struggling with overflowing waiting lists.
“Microchipping dogs has been mandatory for seven years, so to finally see the same law and protections being applied to cats is a huge step forward for feline welfare.”