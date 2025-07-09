Ceredigion Youth Council members have enjoyed an “inspiring and eye-opening” visit to Westminster.
On 24 June, Lleucu Nest, a Ysgol Penweddig pupil who represents Ceredigion in the UK Youth Parliament as Ceredigion’s Member of Youth Parliament (MYP), Kiani Francis, Ysgol Penglais pupil who represents Ceredigion in the Wales Youth Parliament and Bronwen Tuson, also a pupil at Ysgol Penglais and Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council, travelled to London to meet with Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake.
Lleucu Nest, Ceredigion’s UK MYP, said: “Visiting Westminster was an inspiring and eye-opening experience.
“Seeing the Members of Parliament in action and witnessing a live debate gave me a deeper understanding of the political process.
“It has strengthened my passion for making a meaningful impact in public life."
Bronwen Tuson, Ceredigion Youth Council Chair, said: “This experience has given us a valuable insight into the inner workings of UK Parliament, as well as space to discuss the important concerns of young people.
“Opportunities like this enable us to further strengthen the relationship between our local Youth Council and the UK Government, allowing us to empower young people’s voices.”
The visit included a tour around Westminster from Ben Lake MP, a question and answer session, meeting staff and other MPs, and an opportunity to sit in the viewing gallery and listen to debates taking place in the chamber.
The members learned about the history of the Palace of Westminster, the work of UK Parliament, how the various working spaces visited are used and ways that young people can get involved and engage with the democratic process.
Gwion Bowen, Ceredigion’s Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer added: “We are extremely grateful to Ben Lake and his office for allowing us such a great opportunity once again this year.
“We enjoyed travelling to London and spent the afternoon with Ben, exploring ‘behind the scenes’ of the Westminster Parliamentary estate, and learning more about the role of MPs and their work.
“The young people were inspired by the opportunity, and we thoroughly enjoyed the experienced.
“We are very grateful for his continued support towards the work of Ceredigion Youth Council and our youth members."
Mr Lake said: "It was a real pleasure to welcome Kiani, Lleucu and Bronwen to Westminster.
“It was encouraging to see young people engaging with politics because ultimately, they are the future of our democracy, and their enthusiasm is vital for shaping a better society.
“I hope the visit was both informative and enjoyable for them, offering a deeper understanding of how our political system works.
“I look forward to hearing more from them in the future and wish them all the best in their endeavours."
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, added: “It is vitally important that young people are given the opportunity to engage and take part in the political process, and we are grateful to our local MP Ben Lake for his ongoing support and enabling young people to have these opportunities.”
