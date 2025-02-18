A call has been made for an independent cultural review into Ceredigion County Council - similar to the one carried out at the fire service.
A review published this month found that bullying and harassment was ‘widespread’ at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, with a large majority of staff describing the service as an 'operational boys club.’
When discussing the levy paid to the fire service by Ceredigion County Council at Tuesday’s cabinet, Cllr Marc Davies called for a similar review to be carried out at the council.
The independent councillor said: "It seems to be people are preoccupied with fire brigade.
"The reports that came back from the independent cultural review wasn't favourable but they are acting on the results.
"Are we agreeable that this authority has its own independent cultural review of our own to look into the same issues as the fire service."
The council leader, Cllr Bryan Davies, replied: "What exactly are you referring to. Is there a main point that you want to look into?”
Marc Davies replied, "What isn't to look at?", to which the leader said: “On what? If there's a problem, tell us what it is and we can discuss it.
"You're saying there's nothing specific wrong with this authority, so why are you calling for a review?
"If there isn't a reason to review, I don't know why you are asking for it."
The chief executive, Eifion Evans also responded, saying: "In 2024, we were inspected by Estyn, we were inspected four times by CIW.
"We received several investigations by Audit Wales and we had an independent assessment from WLGA.
“Messages have been consistent that this authority is run well. That it is a very successful authority and the statistics say we are one of the best performers in Wales.
"Marc, may I ask you kindly to say exactly what the issue you have that you would like to have an investigation?"
Cllr Marc Davies responded: "It would be a general look. There have been no accusations against Mid and West Wales but there were other investigations at other fire services.”
Mr Evans said: "If there is going to be an investigation there needs to be evidence you need to look at this in particular.
"What have Estyn CIW and Audit Wales missed that we need to investigate something else?
"I don't quite understand what you're talking about here.
"I'll ask again, what is the evidence. This is the fourth time you've asked for an investigation.
An investigation into what? What else could we look at?"
Reviews and inspections carried out by bodies such as Estyn and CIW look at processes rather than the independent review carried out at MAWWFS, which was a survey of staff members with a specific intent of uncovering the culture within the organisation.
The cabinet agreed to set the levy at £5.836 million for MAWWFS and increase of 7.3 per cent and requested a chief fire officer attend a council meeting in light of the review.