Concerns over reliability and frequency of trains to and from Carmarthen have been raised with rail bosses by the local MP.
Ann Davies, Member of Parliament for Caerfyrddin, says she has been actively engaging with Transport for Wales and Network Rail to address growing concerns from constituents about the condition and services at Carmarthen railway station.
Following months of correspondence and casework, Ann Davies MP met with representatives at the station on 30 September 2025 to raise issues directly and advocate for improvements.
The meeting was part of her ongoing efforts to ensure that local voices are heard and acted upon.
One of the most pressing concerns raised was the reliability and frequency of train services to and from Carmarthen. Many residents have expressed frustration at inconsistent services, often opting to travel from other stations due to uncertainty about return journeys. Transport for Wales acknowledged these concerns and reaffirmed their commitment to improving reliability, including exploring alternatives to bus replacements during disruptions. The closure of the remaining Victorian signal boxes and the rollout of modern signalling systems are expected to help reduce disruption and improve consistency.
During the visit, it was also widely acknowledged that the station requires attention in other areas.
Discussions covered a range of potential enhancements, including the station’s appearance and amenities.
While specific plans are still being developed, there was a clear commitment from stakeholders to explore improvements in several key areas.
The long-closed station café is now under active review. Ann Davies MP has consistently highlighted the need for essential services for travellers, and proposals to reopen the café, or introduce interim solutions, are being considered. Talks with potential tenants are ongoing.
Ideas to improve planting and general upkeep were also discussed, with interest from local groups through the Community Rail Partnership. Ann Davies MP emphasised the value of community involvement, suggesting that local schools or volunteers could play a role in enhancing the station’s environment, a suggestion that was warmly received.
Commenting after the meeting, Ann Davies MP said: “Carmarthen station should reflect the pride we have in our town. I’ve been working hard to ensure that the concerns of local people are not only heard but taken seriously. While there’s still a way to go, I’m encouraged by the willingness of Transport for Wales and Network Rail to engage and consider meaningful changes. I’ll continue to press for progress and keep constituents updated as things develop.”
