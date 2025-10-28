One of the most pressing concerns raised was the reliability and frequency of train services to and from Carmarthen. Many residents have expressed frustration at inconsistent services, often opting to travel from other stations due to uncertainty about return journeys. Transport for Wales acknowledged these concerns and reaffirmed their commitment to improving reliability, including exploring alternatives to bus replacements during disruptions. The closure of the remaining Victorian signal boxes and the rollout of modern signalling systems are expected to help reduce disruption and improve consistency.