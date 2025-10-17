A grieving father will travel to Porthmadog this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of his only child.
Andrew Deakin died on 23 October, 2000, when his car was hit by a train at Traeth Mawr level crossing. He was just 24 years old.
A memorial stone marks the spot where Andrew died. This Thursday Andrew’s father John will make the solemn journey from his home in Rhyl to remember him.
There John will place a single red rose in Andrew’s memory, thanks to kind-hearted florist Susan from Lili Wen on Porthmadog High Street, who has never accepted payment for the roses John has left at the crash site over the years.
The level crossing is on the road leading to Porthmadog FC’s ground and Clwb Chwaraeon Porthmadog where Andrew worked as a sports coach. John campaigned for years for a barrier to be installed on the level crossing, and was eventually successful.
“The only reason Andrew died there is because there wasn’t a barrier,” said John.
Recalling the tragic event, heartbroken dad John said.
“Andrew worked as a sports coach with Football in the Community.
“He had just left the ground and was on his way back to the office in town when the train hit his car.
“Until you’re on the crossing you can’t see an oncoming train. He didn’t stand a chance.
“The crossing was on the only access road at that time for Porthmadog FC, which was where Andrew would take his trainees.
“The bypass wasn't there 25 years ago,” said John.
“Locals said it was an accident waiting to happen as there were no barriers on the crossing at that time, and it was virtually impossible to see trains coming until you were on the track due to the former gatekeeper’s bungalow being immediately on the crossing and Dutch barns and trees shielding the line.
“Network Rail had removed the crossing gates and sold the bungalow.
“It took me five years of badgering, including visits to the Senedd, to persuade Network Rail to install barriers.
“I also persuaded them to install a memorial for Andrew on the crossing, although for me, the barriers are his memorial. “I visit the crossing every year on the anniversary and leave a red rose.
“Susan Owen, who opened the florist Lili Wen on Porthmadog High Street not long before the accident, has never accepted payment for the rose, bless her.”
John said the pain of losing his only child “never goes away and it never gets any easier, just more distant”.
“I will be there on Thursday at 10am as always, because the accident happened at 10.10am.
“I think about Andrew every day.
“I didn’t just lose the best son in the world, I lost my best friend and, as he was an only child, the possibility of grand children.”
